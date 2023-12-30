2024 NCAA Bracketology: Duquesne Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Duquesne's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
Want to bet on Duquesne's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Duquesne ranks
|Record
|A-10 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-6
|2-0
|NR
|NR
|131
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duquesne's best wins
Duquesne picked up its best win of the season on December 10, when it defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes, who rank No. 112 in the RPI rankings, 89-82. Megan McConnell was the top scorer in the signature victory over Kent State, posting 20 points with 13 rebounds and six assists.
Next best wins
- 82-79 on the road over Niagara (No. 140/RPI) on November 11
- 75-73 at home over Fordham (No. 235/RPI) on December 5
- 70-42 on the road over Dayton (No. 236/RPI) on December 30
- 56-55 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 266/RPI) on November 18
- 89-69 at home over Longwood (No. 287/RPI) on December 14
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Duquesne's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2
- Duquesne has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).
Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Duquesne has been given the 269th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.
- Of the Dukes' 16 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records north of .500.
- Of Duquesne's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Duquesne's next game
- Matchup: Duquesne Dukes vs. George Mason Patriots
- Date/Time: Sunday, January 7 at 12:00 PM ET
- Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Duquesne games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.