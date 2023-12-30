What are Duquesne's chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Duquesne ranks

Record A-10 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 2-0 NR NR 131

Duquesne's best wins

Duquesne picked up its best win of the season on December 10, when it defeated the Kent State Golden Flashes, who rank No. 112 in the RPI rankings, 89-82. Megan McConnell was the top scorer in the signature victory over Kent State, posting 20 points with 13 rebounds and six assists.

Next best wins

82-79 on the road over Niagara (No. 140/RPI) on November 11

75-73 at home over Fordham (No. 235/RPI) on December 5

70-42 on the road over Dayton (No. 236/RPI) on December 30

56-55 at home over Pittsburgh (No. 266/RPI) on November 18

89-69 at home over Longwood (No. 287/RPI) on December 14

Duquesne's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-2

Duquesne has tied for the 42nd-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country according to the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Duquesne has been given the 269th-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Of the Dukes' 16 remaining games this year, six are against teams with worse records, and 11 are against teams with records north of .500.

Of Duquesne's 16 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Duquesne's next game

Matchup: Duquesne Dukes vs. George Mason Patriots

Duquesne Dukes vs. George Mason Patriots Date/Time: Sunday, January 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7 at 12:00 PM ET Location: UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

