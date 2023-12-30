What are Drexel's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.

How Drexel ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-6 0-0 NR NR 151

Drexel's best wins

On December 9, Drexel picked up its signature win of the season, a 65-57 victory over the Buffalo Bulls, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 205) in the RPI rankings. Brooke Mullin was the top scorer in the signature victory over Buffalo, posting 27 points with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

65-33 on the road over Delaware State (No. 262/RPI) on November 10

71-46 at home over La Salle (No. 286/RPI) on November 15

51-36 on the road over Marist (No. 338/RPI) on December 6

Drexel's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Based on the RPI, the Dragons have three losses versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 10th-most in the country.

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Drexel has been handed the 190th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Dragons have 18 games left this year, including eight versus teams with worse records, and 10 against teams with records above .500.

Of Drexel's 18 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Drexel's next game

Matchup: Drexel Dragons vs. Hampton Pirates

Drexel Dragons vs. Hampton Pirates Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

