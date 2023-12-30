The Drake Bulldogs' (7-4) MVC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) at Banterra Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois

TV: ESPN+

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs put up 15.5 more points per game (83.0) than the Salukis allow their opponents to score (67.5).

Drake is 7-3 when it scores more than 67.5 points.

Southern Illinois' record is 5-5 when it allows fewer than 83.0 points.

The Salukis put up 6.6 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Bulldogs allow (75.1).

Southern Illinois has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 75.1 points.

Drake has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.

This season the Salukis are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Bulldogs concede.

The Bulldogs shoot 49.2% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Salukis concede.

Drake Leaders

Katie Dinnebier: 19.3 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 56.8 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)

19.3 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 56.8 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39) Anna Miller: 11.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)

11.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26) Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

16.4 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Taylor McAulay: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)

11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45) Courtney Becker: 7.6 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Drake Schedule