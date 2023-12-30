The Drake Bulldogs' (7-4) MVC schedule includes Saturday's game against the Southern Illinois Salukis (5-5) at Banterra Center. It begins at 2:00 PM ET.

Drake Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Banterra Center in Carbondale, Illinois
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up 15.5 more points per game (83.0) than the Salukis allow their opponents to score (67.5).
  • Drake is 7-3 when it scores more than 67.5 points.
  • Southern Illinois' record is 5-5 when it allows fewer than 83.0 points.
  • The Salukis put up 6.6 fewer points per game (68.5) than the Bulldogs allow (75.1).
  • Southern Illinois has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 75.1 points.
  • Drake has a 5-0 record when giving up fewer than 68.5 points.
  • This season the Salukis are shooting 42.3% from the field, only 1.2% lower than the Bulldogs concede.
  • The Bulldogs shoot 49.2% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Salukis concede.

Drake Leaders

  • Katie Dinnebier: 19.3 PTS, 5.2 AST, 2.5 STL, 56.8 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (17-for-39)
  • Anna Miller: 11.7 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.3 STL, 2.3 BLK, 47.7 FG%, 11.5 3PT% (3-for-26)
  • Grace Berg: 16.4 PTS, 51.6 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)
  • Taylor McAulay: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 48.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (15-for-45)
  • Courtney Becker: 7.6 PTS, 62.5 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Drake Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/8/2023 North Dakota State W 77-66 Knapp Center
12/17/2023 Creighton L 89-78 Knapp Center
12/21/2023 @ North Dakota W 108-60 Betty Engelstad Sioux Center
12/30/2023 @ Southern Illinois - Banterra Center
1/4/2024 Indiana State - Knapp Center
1/6/2024 Evansville - Knapp Center

