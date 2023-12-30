The Southern Illinois Salukis (5-4) play the Drake Bulldogs (6-3) in a matchup of MVC squads at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Drake vs. Southern Illinois Game Information

Drake Players to Watch

  • Katie Dinnebier: 18.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Anna Miller: 10.4 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Grace Berg: 17 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Taylor McAulay: 11.9 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Courtney Becker: 7.4 PTS, 7 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Southern Illinois Players to Watch

  • Laniah Randle: 16.8 PTS, 9.1 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Seairra Hughes: 11.4 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Quierra Love: 7.6 PTS, 3 REB, 4.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 0 BLK
  • Se'Quoia Allmond: 5 PTS, 3 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Jaidynn Mason: 16 PTS, 1 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

