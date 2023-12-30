2024 NCAA Bracketology: Drake March Madness Resume | January 1
What are Drake's chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we break down the team's full tournament resume.
How Drake ranks
|Record
|MVC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|11-2
|2-0
|NR
|42
|19
Drake's best wins
Drake's best win of the season came in a 72-53 victory on December 9 over the Nevada Wolf Pack, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 17) in the RPI. That signature victory over Nevada included a team-best 25 points from Tucker DeVries. Atin Wright, with 12 points, was second on the team.
Next best wins
- 85-77 over Oakland (No. 89/RPI) on November 19
- 74-57 at home over Missouri State (No. 103/RPI) on December 2
- 79-59 over Akron (No. 112/RPI) on November 21
- 85-70 at home over Lipscomb (No. 120/RPI) on November 8
- 75-69 at home over Saint Louis (No. 145/RPI) on December 6
Drake's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 4-1
- According to the RPI, Drake has one win against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in Division 1.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation according to the RPI (one).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), Drake is 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the ninth-most victories.
Schedule insights
- Drake has been given the 251st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Bulldogs have 12 games left this season, including 11 versus teams with worse records, and 11 against teams with records north of .500.
- Drake has 12 games left this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Drake's next game
- Matchup: Drake Bulldogs vs. Illinois State Redbirds
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Knapp Center in Des Moines, Iowa
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
