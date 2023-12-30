The DePaul Blue Demons (2-9) face the Chicago State Cougars (7-11) at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

DePaul vs. Chicago State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: FOX Sports Networks

DePaul Stats Insights

The Blue Demons make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points lower than the Cougars have allowed to their opponents (46.6%).

In games DePaul shoots higher than 46.6% from the field, it is 1-2 overall.

The Blue Demons are the 351st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Cougars sit at 345th.

The Blue Demons score only 4.1 fewer points per game (66.6) than the Cougars allow (70.7).

DePaul is 2-4 when scoring more than 70.7 points.

Chicago State Stats Insights

The Cougars' 40.6% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.6 percentage points lower than the Blue Demons have allowed to their opponents (46.2%).

Chicago State has compiled a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.2% from the field.

The Cougars are the 345th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Demons sit at 360th.

The Cougars' 64.8 points per game are 12.2 fewer points than the 77 the Blue Demons allow.

Chicago State has a 3-3 record when allowing fewer than 66.6 points.

DePaul Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

DePaul averaged 75.4 points per game in home games last year, compared to 66.4 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of nine points per contest.

The Blue Demons gave up 77.5 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.4.

In terms of three-pointers, DePaul performed better in home games last season, averaging 9.5 threes per game with a 40% three-point percentage, compared to 7.1 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Chicago State Home & Away Comparison

Chicago State is scoring more points at home (65.6 per game) than on the road (60).

The Cougars are giving up fewer points at home (69 per game) than away (69.9).

At home, Chicago State knocks down 6.1 3-pointers per game, one more than it averages on the road (5.1). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (26.2%) than on the road (31.3%).

DePaul Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Louisville W 75-68 Wintrust Arena 12/16/2023 Northwestern L 56-46 Wintrust Arena 12/23/2023 Villanova L 84-48 Wintrust Arena 12/30/2023 Chicago State - Wintrust Arena 1/2/2024 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion 1/6/2024 @ Georgetown - Capital One Arena

Chicago State Upcoming Schedule