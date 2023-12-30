Delaware State vs. Loyola (MD) December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-5) play the Delaware State Hornets (2-8) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Memorial Hall Gym. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.
Delaware State vs. Loyola (MD) Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
Delaware State Players to Watch
- Denijsha Wilson: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Savannah Brooks: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Deyonce Thompson: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- McKenzie Stewart: 1.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Naomi Zulueta: 3.7 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
Loyola (MD) Players to Watch
- Lex Therien: 16.6 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ava Therien: 7.6 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kelly Ratigan: 9.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Laura Salmeron: 4.9 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amandine Amorich: 3.0 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
