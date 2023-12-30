Saturday's game features the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (4-6) and the Delaware State Hornets (3-8) facing off at Memorial Hall Gym in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 62-61 win for Loyola (MD) according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Hornets won their last matchup 69-66 against Delaware on Thursday.

The Hornets are coming off of a 69-66 win against Delaware in their last outing on Thursday. The Greyhounds are coming off of a 63-50 loss to Monmouth in their most recent game on Friday. Tyshonne Tollie's team-high 22 points led the Hornets in the win. The Greyhounds got a team-high 12 points from Lex Therien in the loss.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Delaware State vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Memorial Hall Gym in Dover, Delaware

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Delaware State vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: Loyola (MD) 62, Delaware State 61

Top 25 Predictions

Delaware State Schedule Analysis

The Hornets notched their signature win of the season on December 21, when they beat the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, who rank No. 182 in our computer rankings, 69-66.

The Hornets have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the nation (four).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Delaware State 2023-24 Best Wins

69-66 at home over Delaware (No. 182) on December 21

84-59 at home over LIU (No. 354) on December 4

Loyola (MD) Schedule Analysis

The Greyhounds' signature win this season came in a 77-73 victory over the Binghamton Bearcats on November 12.

According to the RPI, the Hornets have one loss against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 143rd-most in the country.

Loyola (MD) 2023-24 Best Wins

77-73 at home over Binghamton (No. 294) on November 12

63-42 at home over Mount St. Mary's (No. 328) on December 2

49-48 on the road over UMBC (No. 332) on November 15

53-45 at home over Saint Francis (PA) (No. 358) on November 22

Delaware State Leaders

Denijsha Wilson: 10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

10.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.4 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30) Savannah Brooks: 10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

10.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 36.6 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Naomi Zulueta: 3.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.9 FG%

3.6 PTS, 1.5 STL, 26.9 FG% McKenzie Stewart: 1.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.0 FG%

1.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 32.0 FG% Deyonce Thompson: 8.1 PTS, 32.2 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Loyola (MD) Leaders

Therien: 16.1 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6)

16.1 PTS, 11.0 REB, 1.9 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (2-for-6) Ava Therien: 7.2 PTS, 44.3 FG%

7.2 PTS, 44.3 FG% Kelly Ratigan: 9.8 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69)

9.8 PTS, 33.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (23-for-69) Laura Salmeron: 5.4 PTS, 24.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30)

5.4 PTS, 24.1 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (5-for-30) Amandine Amorich: 3.7 PTS, 32.5 FG%

Delaware State Performance Insights

The Hornets average 54.8 points per game (330th in college basketball) while allowing 80.3 per outing (347th in college basketball). They have a -280 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 25.5 points per game.

Loyola (MD) Performance Insights

The Greyhounds have been outscored by 7.9 points per game (posting 52.0 points per game, 345th in college basketball, while conceding 59.9 per contest, 95th in college basketball) and have a -79 scoring differential.

The Greyhounds score 59.6 points per game at home, and 44.4 away.

Loyola (MD) is giving up fewer points at home (55.6 per game) than away (64.2).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.