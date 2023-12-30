CSU Northridge vs. Long Beach State December 30 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's Big West schedule includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6) against the Long Beach State Beach (4-4), at 5:00 PM ET.
CSU Northridge vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Kayanna Spriggs: 8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaitlyn Elsholz: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Amiyah Ferguson: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Talo Li-Uperesa: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Laney Amundsen: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Long Beach State Players to Watch
- Savannah Tucker: 14.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Sydney Woodley: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 3.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cheyenne Givens: 12.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Casey Valenti-Paea: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Patricia Chung: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
