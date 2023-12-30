Saturday's game at Matadome has the Long Beach State Beach (5-6) squaring off against the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-9) at 5:00 PM ET (on December 30). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 77-64 win, heavily favoring Long Beach State.

The Matadors dropped their most recent game 68-43 against Cal Poly on Thursday.

The Matadors are coming off of a 68-43 loss to Cal Poly in their last outing on Thursday. The Beach's most recent contest was a 67-61 loss to CSU Fullerton on Thursday. Amiyah Ferguson's team-high 16 points paced the Matadors in the loss. Casey Valenti-Paea scored a team-best 17 points for the Beach in the loss.

CSU Northridge vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

CSU Northridge vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 77, CSU Northridge 64

Top 25 Predictions

CSU Northridge Schedule Analysis

The Matadors picked up their signature win of the season on November 9, when they beat the Seattle U Redhawks, who rank No. 319 in our computer rankings, 81-72.

The Matadors have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (three).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, CSU Northridge is 2-4 (.333%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

Long Beach State Schedule Analysis

The Beach's signature win of the season came against the Colorado State Rams, a top 100 team (No. 78), according to our computer rankings. The Beach secured the 77-76 home win on December 15.

Long Beach State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Colorado State (No. 78) on December 15

81-79 at home over San Francisco (No. 213) on December 19

79-57 at home over Nevada (No. 219) on November 12

68-53 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 280) on November 27

CSU Northridge Leaders

Talo Li-Uperesa: 7.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17)

7.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 45.3 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (5-for-17) Kayanna Spriggs: 7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG%

7.4 PTS, 1.5 STL, 38.5 FG% Kaitlyn Elsholz: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (17-for-62)

10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (17-for-62) Ferguson: 11.0 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61)

11.0 PTS, 29.8 FG%, 31.1 3PT% (19-for-61) Erica Adams: 9.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.7 FG%, 21.4 3PT% (3-for-14)

Long Beach State Leaders

Sydney Woodley: 11.2 PTS, 3.4 STL, 48.1 FG%

11.2 PTS, 3.4 STL, 48.1 FG% Savannah Tucker: 14.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.0 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (23-for-62)

14.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 38.0 FG%, 37.1 3PT% (23-for-62) Valenti-Paea: 9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

9.3 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.3 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Patricia Chung: 7.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

7.8 PTS, 34.1 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Cheyenne Givens: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 49.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (12-for-32)

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors have a -207 scoring differential, falling short by 18.8 points per game. They're putting up 56.1 points per game to rank 317th in college basketball and are allowing 74.9 per outing to rank 330th in college basketball.

The Matadors post 64.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 41.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 22.9 points per contest.

CSU Northridge surrenders 71.4 points per game at home this year, compared to 81.0 when playing on the road.

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach are being outscored by 2.0 points per game, with a -22 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.5 points per game (85th in college basketball), and allow 75.5 per contest (333rd in college basketball).

The Beach average 77.6 points per game at home, and 66.5 away.

In 2023-24 Long Beach State is conceding 5.1 fewer points per game at home (73.7) than away (78.8).

