If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of CSU Fullerton and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

How CSU Fullerton ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 5-7 1-1 NR NR 204

CSU Fullerton's best wins

CSU Fullerton's best win this season came against the Long Beach State Beach, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 167) in the RPI. CSU Fullerton brought home the 67-61 win on the road on December 28. Against Long Beach State, Fujika Nimmo led the team by posting 15 points to go along with one rebound and four assists.

Next best wins

71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 251/RPI) on November 29

54-48 over San Francisco (No. 282/RPI) on November 19

77-68 on the road over Fresno State (No. 306/RPI) on December 6

61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 336/RPI) on November 12

CSU Fullerton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-3 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Titans are 0-3 (.000%) -- tied for the 10th-most losses.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, CSU Fullerton faces the 122nd-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

Of the Titans' 18 remaining games this season, nine are against teams with worse records, and seven are against teams with records over .500.

Fullerton has 18 games left to play this year, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

CSU Fullerton's next game

Matchup: CSU Fullerton Titans vs. UC Irvine Anteaters

CSU Fullerton Titans vs. UC Irvine Anteaters Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Titan Gym in Fullerton, California

