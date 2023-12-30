What are Cal's chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Cal ranks

Record Pac-12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-3 0-1 NR NR 52

Cal's best wins

When Cal took down the Santa Clara Broncos, the No. 33 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 71-56 on November 8, it was its signature win of the season. Marta Suarez led the offense versus Santa Clara, amassing 27 points. Next on the team was Leilani McIntosh with 19 points.

Next best wins

67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 47/RPI) on November 17

78-70 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 93/RPI) on December 15

74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 131/RPI) on November 13

79-55 at home over UL Monroe (No. 144/RPI) on December 21

74-69 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 180/RPI) on December 2

Cal's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Against Quadrant 1 opponents according to the RPI, Cal is 1-3 (.250%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins, but also tied for the 30th-most losses.

The Golden Bears have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country according to the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, Cal has three wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Cal faces the 37th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

The Golden Bears have 17 games left on the schedule, with 17 contests coming against teams that are over .500, and six games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Cal's upcoming schedule includes five games versus Top 25-ranked opponents.

Cal's next game

Matchup: California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies

California Golden Bears vs. Washington Huskies Date/Time: Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

