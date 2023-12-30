The Cal Poly Mustangs (3-6) play the UC Davis Aggies (4-5) in a matchup of Big West squads at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis Game Information

Cal Poly Players to Watch

  • Natalia Ackerman: 10.7 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Ania McNicholas: 7.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Annika Shah: 12.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sydney Bourland: 5.6 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

UC Davis Players to Watch

  • Evanne Turner: 16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tova Sabel: 15.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Megan Norris: 11.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Sydney Burns: 6.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mazatlan Harris: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

