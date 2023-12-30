Saturday's game that pits the Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6) versus the UC Davis Aggies (4-7) at Robert A. Mott Gymnasium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-59 in favor of Cal Poly, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 5:00 PM ET on December 30.

The Mustangs came out on top in their most recent outing 68-43 against CSU Northridge on Thursday.

Last time out, the Mustangs won on Thursday 68-43 against CSU Northridge. The Aggies are coming off of a 60-49 loss to UCSB in their most recent game on Thursday. Natalia Ackerman scored a team-best 15 points for the Mustangs in the win. Tova Sabel totaled 11 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Aggies.

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Robert A. Mott Gymnasium in San Luis Obispo, California

Cal Poly vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Poly 70, UC Davis 59

Cal Poly Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Mustangs took down the Idaho Vandals 65-55 on November 8.

The Mustangs have tied for the seventh-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).

Cal Poly 2023-24 Best Wins

65-55 on the road over Idaho (No. 150) on November 8

84-59 at home over Fresno State (No. 225) on December 9

68-43 on the road over Seattle U (No. 319) on November 21

68-43 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 328) on December 28

72-55 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 339) on December 21

UC Davis Schedule Analysis

The Aggies' best win this season came in an 87-66 victory against the Saint Mary's Gaels on December 10.

The Aggies have tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (three).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UC Davis is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most defeats.

UC Davis 2023-24 Best Wins

87-66 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 179) on December 10

79-57 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 339) on November 21

Cal Poly Leaders

Ackerman: 11.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK, 56.2 FG%

11.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.2 STL, 2.0 BLK, 56.2 FG% Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30)

6.6 PTS, 2.0 STL, 29.5 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (9-for-30) Annika Shah: 12.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57)

12.8 PTS, 41.3 FG%, 43.9 3PT% (25-for-57) Sydney Bourland: 5.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

5.7 PTS, 35.4 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Sierra Lichtie: 7.8 PTS, 46.8 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

UC Davis Leaders

Evanne Turner: 16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.0 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (34-for-80)

16.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.0 FG%, 42.5 3PT% (34-for-80) Sabel: 14.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82)

14.4 PTS, 38.8 FG%, 35.4 3PT% (29-for-82) Megan Norris: 10.8 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

10.8 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Sydney Burns: 6.0 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

6.0 PTS, 5.1 AST, 1.5 STL, 51.1 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Mazatlan Harris: 4.2 PTS, 34.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs have a -31 scoring differential, falling short by 2.8 points per game. They're putting up 61.4 points per game to rank 256th in college basketball and are giving up 64.2 per outing to rank 190th in college basketball.

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies are being outscored by 1.5 points per game, with a -17 scoring differential overall. They put up 66.5 points per game (179th in college basketball), and allow 68.0 per outing (261st in college basketball).

The Aggies are putting up more points at home (82.5 per game) than away (57.3).

At home, UC Davis concedes 57.3 points per game. On the road, it allows 74.1.

