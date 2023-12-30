Will Cal Poly be one of the teams to lock up a berth in the women's March Madness tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and dig into our bracketology preview, which includes Cal Poly's complete tournament resume.

How Cal Poly ranks

Record Big West Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 6-6 2-0 NR NR 89

Cal Poly's best wins

Against the UC Davis Aggies on December 30, Cal Poly captured its signature win of the season, which was a 57-54 home victory. Annika Shah was the top scorer in the signature win over UC Davis, posting 19 points with six rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

65-55 on the road over Idaho (No. 248/RPI) on November 8

84-59 at home over Fresno State (No. 306/RPI) on December 9

72-55 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 336/RPI) on December 21

68-43 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 347/RPI) on December 28

68-43 on the road over Seattle U (No. 351/RPI) on November 21

Cal Poly's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-4 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-1

Cal Poly has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation based on the RPI (four).

Based on the RPI, the Mustangs have six wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 27th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, Cal Poly has drawn the 98th-ranked schedule the rest of the season.

As far as the Mustangs' upcoming schedule, they have 12 games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have six contests against teams above .500.

Of Cal Poly's 18 remaining games this year, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Cal Poly's next game

Matchup: Long Beach State Beach vs. Cal Poly Mustangs

Long Beach State Beach vs. Cal Poly Mustangs Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

