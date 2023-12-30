For bracketology insights around Cal Baptist and its chances of making the 2024 women's NCAA tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting everything you need to know.

How Cal Baptist ranks

Record WAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-1 2-0 NR NR 62

Cal Baptist's best wins

As far as its best win this season, Cal Baptist defeated the Portland Pilots at home on November 22. The final score was 71-66. Chloe Webb, in that signature win, recorded a team-high 21 points with 10 rebounds and four assists. Grace Schmidt also played a role with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

73-68 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 163/RPI) on December 16

82-71 at home over Long Beach State (No. 167/RPI) on November 15

76-68 on the road over San Diego State (No. 168/RPI) on November 10

78-69 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 196/RPI) on December 6

64-50 on the road over UCSD (No. 230/RPI) on November 6

Cal Baptist's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Cal Baptist has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (four).

The Lancers have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Cal Baptist has drawn the 289th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Lancers have five games remaining versus teams above .500. They have 18 upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Cal Baptist has 18 games left this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Cal Baptist's next game

Matchup: Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Utah Valley Wolverines

Cal Baptist Lancers vs. Utah Valley Wolverines Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 9:00 PM ET Location: CBU Events Center in Riverside, California

