Can we count on BYU to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

Want to bet on BYU's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How BYU ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-4 0-1 NR NR 109

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

BYU's best wins

BYU took down the No. 136-ranked (according to the RPI) Montana State Bobcats, 68-60, on November 7, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. With 18 points, Amari Whiting was the leading scorer versus Montana State. Second on the team was Kaylee Smiler, with 14 points.

Next best wins

79-76 at home over Idaho State (No. 162/RPI) on December 16

67-44 over Wake Forest (No. 170/RPI) on November 18

87-66 over Saint Louis (No. 208/RPI) on November 21

65-50 at home over Boise State (No. 214/RPI) on December 9

74-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 218/RPI) on November 25

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

BYU's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0

The Cougars have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).

According to the RPI, the Cougars have eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, BYU is playing the 177th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Cougars have 17 games remaining against teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.

Reviewing BYU's upcoming schedule, it has five games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.

BYU's next game

Matchup: BYU Cougars vs. Oklahoma Sooners

BYU Cougars vs. Oklahoma Sooners Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET Location: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming BYU games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.