2024 NCAA Bracketology: BYU Women's March Madness Resume | January 1
Can we count on BYU to lock up a berth in the 2024 women's NCAA Tournament? Here's a glimpse at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.
How BYU ranks
|Record
|Big 12 Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-4
|0-1
|NR
|NR
|109
BYU's best wins
BYU took down the No. 136-ranked (according to the RPI) Montana State Bobcats, 68-60, on November 7, which goes down as its signature victory of the season. With 18 points, Amari Whiting was the leading scorer versus Montana State. Second on the team was Kaylee Smiler, with 14 points.
Next best wins
- 79-76 at home over Idaho State (No. 162/RPI) on December 16
- 67-44 over Wake Forest (No. 170/RPI) on November 18
- 87-66 over Saint Louis (No. 208/RPI) on November 21
- 65-50 at home over Boise State (No. 214/RPI) on December 9
- 74-58 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 218/RPI) on November 25
BYU's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 8-0
- The Cougars have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country based on the RPI (two).
- According to the RPI, the Cougars have eight wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the third-most in Division 1.
Schedule insights
- In terms of difficulty, based on our predictions, BYU is playing the 177th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.
- The Cougars have 17 games remaining against teams over .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- Reviewing BYU's upcoming schedule, it has five games left versus teams ranked in the Top 25.
BYU's next game
- Matchup: BYU Cougars vs. Oklahoma Sooners
- Date/Time: Wednesday, January 3 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Marriott Center in Provo, Utah
