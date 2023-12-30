For bracketology analysis around Bryant and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's full tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Bryant ranks

Record America East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 7-6 0-0 NR NR 282

Bryant's best wins

Bryant took down the No. 161-ranked (according to the RPI) Sacred Heart Pioneers, 74-71, on December 2, which goes down as its best victory of the season. Mia Mancini, as the leading point-getter in the win over Sacred Heart, tallied 28 points, while Mariona Planes Fortuny was second on the team with 25.

Next best wins

63-54 on the road over Loyola (MD) (No. 273/RPI) on December 6

72-69 at home over Cent. Conn. St. (No. 288/RPI) on November 17

70-52 at home over Dartmouth (No. 310/RPI) on November 6

69-49 on the road over Stonehill (No. 337/RPI) on November 14

Bryant's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-3

The Bulldogs have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the nation based on the RPI (three).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Bryant has the luxury of facing the 14th-easiest schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

Glancing at the Bulldogs' upcoming schedule, they have eight games versus teams that are above .500 and 10 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Of Bryant's 16 remaining games this season, it has none against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Bryant's next game

Matchup: Albany Great Danes vs. Bryant Bulldogs

Albany Great Danes vs. Bryant Bulldogs Date/Time: Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, January 4 at 7:00 PM ET Location: SEFCU Arena in Albany, New York

