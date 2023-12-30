What are Brown's chances of reaching the 2024 women's NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we highlight the team's full tournament resume.

How Brown ranks

Record Ivy League Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-3 0-0 NR NR 114

Brown's best wins

Brown's signature win this season came on November 12 in a 45-43 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas. Grace Arnolie was the top scorer in the signature win over Georgetown, recording 13 points with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

61-56 at home over Providence (No. 153/RPI) on November 15

59-58 on the road over Monmouth (No. 207/RPI) on November 26

56-49 on the road over Loyola Chicago (No. 213/RPI) on November 22

70-61 on the road over San Diego (No. 246/RPI) on December 30

53-52 on the road over New Hampshire (No. 249/RPI) on December 9

Brown's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-0

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Bears are 1-0 -- tied for the 49th-most wins.

According to the RPI, Brown has three wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 42nd-most in the country.

Schedule insights

Brown has the 223rd-ranked schedule in the nation the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Glancing at the Bears' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games against teams that are above .500 and 13 games against teams with worse records than their own.

Brown has 15 games left this season, and none of them are coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Brown's next game

Matchup: San Francisco Dons vs. Brown Bears

San Francisco Dons vs. Brown Bears Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 4:00 PM ET Location: War Memorial Gymnasium in San Francisco, California

