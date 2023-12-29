How to Watch the UMBC vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-11) will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the UMBC Retrievers (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.
UMBC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UMBC vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison
- The Red Flash put up 17.1 fewer points per game (49.2) than the Retrievers allow (66.3).
- The Retrievers average 13.6 fewer points per game (60.5) than the Red Flash allow (74.1).
- When UMBC scores more than 74.1 points, it is 2-0.
- Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 60.5 points.
- The Retrievers are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% lower than the Red Flash concede to opponents (42.6%).
- The Red Flash shoot 32.8% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Retrievers allow.
UMBC Leaders
- Anna Blount: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
- Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%
- Jaliena Sanchez: 7.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
- Jordon Lewis: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
- Paloma Iradier: 5.3 PTS, 49.1 FG%
Saint Francis (PA) Leaders
UMBC Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Bryant & Stratton
|W 92-55
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Morgan State
|L 65-42
|Talmadge L. Hill Field House
|12/20/2023
|@ American
|W 60-59
|Bender Arena
|12/29/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Binghamton
|-
|Binghamton University Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Bryant
|-
|Chace Athletic Center
Saint Francis (PA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ NJIT
|L 68-41
|NJIT Wellness and Events Center
|12/17/2023
|@ Penn State
|L 119-43
|Bryce Jordan Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Syracuse
|L 85-43
|JMA Wireless Dome
|12/29/2023
|@ UMBC
|-
|Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
|1/6/2024
|Wagner
|-
|DeGol Arena
|1/8/2024
|Sacred Heart
|-
|DeGol Arena
