The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-11) will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the UMBC Retrievers (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

UMBC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland TV: ESPN+

UMBC vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison

The Red Flash put up 17.1 fewer points per game (49.2) than the Retrievers allow (66.3).

The Retrievers average 13.6 fewer points per game (60.5) than the Red Flash allow (74.1).

When UMBC scores more than 74.1 points, it is 2-0.

Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 60.5 points.

The Retrievers are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% lower than the Red Flash concede to opponents (42.6%).

The Red Flash shoot 32.8% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Retrievers allow.

UMBC Leaders

Anna Blount: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 42.9 FG% Jaliena Sanchez: 7.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

7.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jordon Lewis: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Paloma Iradier: 5.3 PTS, 49.1 FG%

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

UMBC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/5/2023 Bryant & Stratton W 92-55 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 12/9/2023 @ Morgan State L 65-42 Talmadge L. Hill Field House 12/20/2023 @ American W 60-59 Bender Arena 12/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena 1/4/2024 @ Binghamton - Binghamton University Events Center 1/6/2024 @ Bryant - Chace Athletic Center

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule