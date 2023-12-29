The Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-11) will be trying to snap a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the UMBC Retrievers (3-8) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET.

UMBC Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland
  • TV: ESPN+
UMBC vs. Saint Francis (PA) Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Flash put up 17.1 fewer points per game (49.2) than the Retrievers allow (66.3).
  • The Retrievers average 13.6 fewer points per game (60.5) than the Red Flash allow (74.1).
  • When UMBC scores more than 74.1 points, it is 2-0.
  • Saint Francis (PA) has a 1-2 record when allowing fewer than 60.5 points.
  • The Retrievers are making 40.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.8% lower than the Red Flash concede to opponents (42.6%).
  • The Red Flash shoot 32.8% from the field, 9.4% lower than the Retrievers allow.

UMBC Leaders

  • Anna Blount: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)
  • Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%
  • Jaliena Sanchez: 7.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)
  • Jordon Lewis: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
  • Paloma Iradier: 5.3 PTS, 49.1 FG%

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

UMBC Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/5/2023 Bryant & Stratton W 92-55 Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
12/9/2023 @ Morgan State L 65-42 Talmadge L. Hill Field House
12/20/2023 @ American W 60-59 Bender Arena
12/29/2023 Saint Francis (PA) - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/4/2024 @ Binghamton - Binghamton University Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Bryant - Chace Athletic Center

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/15/2023 @ NJIT L 68-41 NJIT Wellness and Events Center
12/17/2023 @ Penn State L 119-43 Bryce Jordan Center
12/21/2023 @ Syracuse L 85-43 JMA Wireless Dome
12/29/2023 @ UMBC - Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena
1/6/2024 Wagner - DeGol Arena
1/8/2024 Sacred Heart - DeGol Arena

