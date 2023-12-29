UMBC vs. Saint Francis (PA) December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UMBC Retrievers (2-8) will play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-9) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.
UMBC vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
UMBC Players to Watch
- Anna Blount: 13.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jaliena Sanchez: 8.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordon Lewis: 10.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carmen Yanez: 5.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Players to Watch
- Kendall Carruthers: 12.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Destini Ward: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yanessa Boyd: 8.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Julianna Gibson: 4.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Harris Robinson: 3.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
