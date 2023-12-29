Friday's contest that pits the UMBC Retrievers (3-8) against the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (1-11) at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena has a projected final score of 66-56 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of UMBC, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 4:00 PM ET on December 29.

In their most recent outing on Wednesday, the Retrievers earned a 60-59 victory against American.

The Retrievers enter this contest on the heels of a 60-59 victory over American on Wednesday. The Red Flash are coming off of an 85-43 loss to Syracuse in their last outing on Thursday. Laura Lacambra put up 11 points, three rebounds and one assist for the Retrievers. Destini Ward put up nine points, three rebounds and one assist for the Red Flash.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UMBC vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland

Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UMBC vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: UMBC 66, Saint Francis (PA) 56

UMBC Schedule Analysis

As far as their signature win this season, the Retrievers took down the American Eagles on the road on December 20 by a score of 60-59.

The Retrievers have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation (three).

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, UMBC is 1-4 (.200%) -- tied for the 24th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UMBC 2023-24 Best Wins

60-59 on the road over American (No. 314) on December 20

Saint Francis (PA) Schedule Analysis

The Red Flash registered their best win of the season on December 2, when they took down the Morgan State Bears, who rank No. 307 in our computer rankings, 69-59.

Saint Francis (PA) has seven losses to Quadrant 4 opponents, the most in the country.

UMBC Leaders

Anna Blount: 13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21)

13.0 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 43.0 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (7-for-21) Jaden Walker: 7.5 PTS, 42.9 FG%

7.5 PTS, 42.9 FG% Jaliena Sanchez: 7.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23)

7.9 PTS, 1.7 STL, 40.8 FG%, 26.1 3PT% (6-for-23) Jordon Lewis: 10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)

10.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 40.7 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31) Paloma Iradier: 5.3 PTS, 49.1 FG%

Saint Francis (PA) Leaders

Kendall Carruthers: 11.5 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54)

11.5 PTS, 36.0 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (16-for-54) Ward: 8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

8.7 PTS, 1.5 STL, 29.4 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Yanessa Boyd: 8.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34)

8.3 PTS, 34.5 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (6-for-34) Julianna Gibson: 4.2 PTS, 31.9 FG%

4.2 PTS, 31.9 FG% Marina Artero: 2.5 PTS, 29.5 FG%

UMBC Performance Insights

The Retrievers average 60.5 points per game (267th in college basketball) while allowing 66.3 per outing (222nd in college basketball). They have a -63 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 5.8 points per game.

Offensively, the Retrievers have played better at home this year, scoring 66.8 points per game, compared to 55.3 per game on the road.

Defensively, UMBC has been better in home games this season, ceding 60.6 points per game, compared to 71.0 in away games.

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

The Red Flash have been outscored by 24.9 points per game (posting 49.2 points per game, 356th in college basketball, while conceding 74.1 per contest, 325th in college basketball) and have a -299 scoring differential.

The Red Flash score 48.6 points per game at home, and 49.6 away.

In 2023-24 Saint Francis (PA) is allowing 17.6 fewer points per game at home (63.8) than on the road (81.4).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.