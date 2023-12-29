Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Jose State December 29 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The San Jose State Spartans (4-6) will face the Saint Mary's Gaels (4-6) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at University Credit Union Pavilion. The game is scheduled to start at 4:00 PM ET.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Jose State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 29
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch
- Ali Bamberger: 9.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Tayla Dalton: 9.5 PTS, 1.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 10.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Leia Hanafin: 2.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Hannah Rapp: 7.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Jose State Players to Watch
- Amhyia Moreland: 11.3 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Jyah LoVett: 12.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 2.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sabrina Ma: 9.4 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sydni Summers: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Maya Anderson: 5.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
