Friday's contest at University Credit Union Pavilion has the Saint Mary's Gaels (6-7) going head-to-head against the San Jose State Spartans (5-6) at 4:00 PM (on December 29). Our computer prediction projects a 63-58 win for Saint Mary's (CA), who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last game on Thursday, the Gaels claimed a 63-56 victory against Denver.

In their most recent matchup on Monday, the Spartans secured a 70-53 victory over CSU Northridge. In the win, Tayla Dalton paced the Gaels with 14 points. Jyah LoVett scored a team-leading 17 points for the Spartans in the win.

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Jose State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion in Moraga, California

Saint Mary's (CA) vs. San Jose State Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 63, San Jose State 58

Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule Analysis

The Gaels notched their signature win of the season on December 8, when they beat the Montana State Bobcats, who rank No. 117 in our computer rankings, 59-53.

Saint Mary's (CA) has two losses against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 30th-most in the country.

Saint Mary's (CA) 2023-24 Best Wins

59-53 at home over Montana State (No. 117) on December 8

52-37 at home over UC Irvine (No. 130) on November 14

73-65 at home over N.C. A&T (No. 173) on November 24

61-58 at home over UCSD (No. 217) on November 12

63-56 on the road over Denver (No. 271) on December 21

San Jose State Schedule Analysis

The Spartans defeated the Cal Poly Mustangs in a 61-56 win on November 11. It was their best win of the season.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, San Jose State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Against Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Gaels are 2-2 (.500%) -- tied for the 75th-most defeats.

San Jose State 2023-24 Best Wins

61-56 at home over Cal Poly (No. 116) on November 11

61-53 on the road over Loyola Marymount (No. 176) on November 19

81-65 at home over Bellarmine (No. 317) on November 9

70-53 on the road over CSU Northridge (No. 323) on December 18

Saint Mary's (CA) Leaders

Ali Bamberger: 9.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34)

9.8 PTS, 42.0 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (10-for-34) Dalton: 9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

9.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 47.1 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Zeryhia-Lee Aokuso: 9.8 PTS, 53.9 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7)

9.8 PTS, 53.9 FG%, 71.4 3PT% (5-for-7) Leia Hanafin: 2.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)

2.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 53.3 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10) Hannah Rapp: 6.7 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (9-for-20)

San Jose State Leaders

Amhyia Moreland: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 61.2 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

11.2 PTS, 1.4 BLK, 61.2 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) LoVett: 12.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

12.6 PTS, 2.7 STL, 39.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Sabrina Ma: 9.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73)

9.9 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 32.9 3PT% (24-for-73) Sydni Summers: 6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45)

6.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 37.5 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (18-for-45) Nailea Nicholas: 3.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 40.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels have a -42 scoring differential, falling short by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 60.2 points per game to rank 275th in college basketball and are giving up 63.5 per contest to rank 175th in college basketball.

Offensively, the Gaels have fared better in home games this year, putting up 62.7 points per game, compared to 57.3 per game on the road.

Saint Mary's (CA) is ceding 59.4 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.8 fewer points than it is allowing away from home (68.2).

San Jose State Performance Insights

The Spartans put up 63.8 points per game (222nd in college basketball) while allowing 58.7 per contest (78th in college basketball). They have a +56 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 5.1 points per game.

The Spartans score 77.8 points per game at home, and 57.0 away.

In 2023-24 San Jose State is giving up 13.3 fewer points per game at home (51.0) than on the road (64.3).

