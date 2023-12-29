Friday's game between the Montana Grizzlies (6-3) and the Weber State Wildcats (3-9) at Dahlberg Arena has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 74-56 and heavily favors Montana to take home the win. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on December 29.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Grizzlies claimed a 68-67 win against UCSD.

The Grizzlies are coming off of a 68-67 victory against UCSD in their most recent outing on Thursday. The Wildcats are coming off of an 89-36 loss to Utah in their last outing on Thursday. MJ Bruno totaled 23 points, eight rebounds and one assist for the Grizzlies. Kendra Parra scored eight points in the Wildcats' loss, leading the team.

Montana vs. Weber State Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Montana vs. Weber State Score Prediction

Prediction: Montana 74, Weber State 56

Montana Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Grizzlies beat the Grand Canyon Antelopes 76-71 on November 20.

Montana has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (two).

Montana 2023-24 Best Wins

76-71 on the road over Grand Canyon (No. 114) on November 20

67-65 on the road over Cal Poly (No. 116) on December 16

82-68 at home over Loyola Marymount (No. 176) on December 6

72-52 on the road over San Diego (No. 194) on December 20

68-67 over UCSD (No. 217) on December 21

Weber State Schedule Analysis

Against the Utah Tech Trailblazers on December 9, the Wildcats registered their signature win of the season, a 77-67 road victory.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Weber State is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most defeats.

Weber State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-67 on the road over Utah Tech (No. 200) on December 9

57-55 at home over Nevada (No. 215) on December 6

Montana Leaders

Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 55.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 55.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Carmen Gfeller: 12.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 11.6 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37)

11.6 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37) Bruno: 8.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

8.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Mack Konig: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Weber State Leaders

Jadyn Matthews: 11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

11.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.8 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Daryn Hickok: 11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.7 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37)

11.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 34.7 FG%, 43.2 3PT% (16-for-37) Amelia Raidaveta: 6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.0 FG%

6.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.0 FG% Parra: 8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48)

8.1 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.7 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (12-for-48) Laura Taylor: 5.4 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 34.1 3PT% (14-for-41)

Montana Performance Insights

The Grizzlies have a +59 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.5 points per game. They're putting up 73.4 points per game to rank 87th in college basketball and are allowing 66.9 per contest to rank 239th in college basketball.

Weber State Performance Insights

The Wildcats' -146 scoring differential (being outscored by 12.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 54.9 points per game (329th in college basketball) while allowing 67.1 per contest (242nd in college basketball).

