The Montana Grizzlies (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Weber State Wildcats (3-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET.

Montana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Montana vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats' 54.9 points per game are 12.0 fewer points than the 66.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
  • The Grizzlies record 73.4 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 67.1 the Wildcats give up.
  • Montana has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.
  • When Weber State allows fewer than 73.4 points, it is 3-5.
  • The Grizzlies are making 44.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Wildcats allow to opponents (45.5%).
  • The Wildcats make 36.9% of their shots from the field, 6.0% lower than the Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Montana Leaders

  • Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 55.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
  • Carmen Gfeller: 12.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
  • Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 11.6 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37)
  • MJ Bruno: 8.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
  • Mack Konig: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Weber State Leaders

Montana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Cal Poly W 67-65 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
12/20/2023 @ San Diego W 72-52 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/21/2023 UCSD W 68-67 Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/29/2023 Weber State - Dahlberg Arena
12/31/2023 Idaho State - Dahlberg Arena
1/3/2024 South Dakota - Dahlberg Arena

Weber State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Westminster (UT) W 61-47 Dee Events Center
12/16/2023 @ Air Force L 70-58 Clune Arena
12/21/2023 @ Utah L 89-36 Jon M. Huntsman Center
12/29/2023 @ Montana - Dahlberg Arena
12/31/2023 @ Montana State - Worthington Arena
1/6/2024 UMKC - Dee Events Center

