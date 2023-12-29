The Montana Grizzlies (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Weber State Wildcats (3-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Montana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana

Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Montana vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison

The Wildcats' 54.9 points per game are 12.0 fewer points than the 66.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.

The Grizzlies record 73.4 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 67.1 the Wildcats give up.

Montana has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.

When Weber State allows fewer than 73.4 points, it is 3-5.

The Grizzlies are making 44.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Wildcats allow to opponents (45.5%).

The Wildcats make 36.9% of their shots from the field, 6.0% lower than the Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.

Montana Leaders

Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 55.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 55.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Carmen Gfeller: 12.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

12.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 11.6 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37)

11.6 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37) MJ Bruno: 8.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)

8.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23) Mack Konig: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Weber State Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Montana Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 @ Cal Poly W 67-65 Robert A. Mott Gymnasium 12/20/2023 @ San Diego W 72-52 Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/21/2023 UCSD W 68-67 Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/29/2023 Weber State - Dahlberg Arena 12/31/2023 Idaho State - Dahlberg Arena 1/3/2024 South Dakota - Dahlberg Arena

Weber State Schedule