How to Watch the Montana vs. Weber State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Montana Grizzlies (6-3) will try to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Weber State Wildcats (3-9) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Dahlberg Arena. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET.
Montana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dahlberg Arena in Missoula, Montana
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Montana vs. Weber State Scoring Comparison
- The Wildcats' 54.9 points per game are 12.0 fewer points than the 66.9 the Grizzlies give up to opponents.
- The Grizzlies record 73.4 points per game, 6.3 more points than the 67.1 the Wildcats give up.
- Montana has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 67.1 points.
- When Weber State allows fewer than 73.4 points, it is 3-5.
- The Grizzlies are making 44.6% of their shots from the field, just 0.9% lower than the Wildcats allow to opponents (45.5%).
- The Wildcats make 36.9% of their shots from the field, 6.0% lower than the Grizzlies' defensive field-goal percentage.
Montana Leaders
- Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.7 STL, 1.1 BLK, 55.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
- Carmen Gfeller: 12.7 PTS, 48.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)
- Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 11.6 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 48.6 3PT% (18-for-37)
- MJ Bruno: 8.1 PTS, 50.0 FG%, 47.8 3PT% (11-for-23)
- Mack Konig: 10.2 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.2 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
Weber State Leaders
Montana Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|W 67-65
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/20/2023
|@ San Diego
|W 72-52
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/21/2023
|UCSD
|W 68-67
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|Weber State
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/31/2023
|Idaho State
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|1/3/2024
|South Dakota
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
Weber State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/12/2023
|Westminster (UT)
|W 61-47
|Dee Events Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Air Force
|L 70-58
|Clune Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Utah
|L 89-36
|Jon M. Huntsman Center
|12/29/2023
|@ Montana
|-
|Dahlberg Arena
|12/31/2023
|@ Montana State
|-
|Worthington Arena
|1/6/2024
|UMKC
|-
|Dee Events Center
