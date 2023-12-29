Friday's Big Sky slate includes the Montana Grizzlies (3-3) against the Weber State Wildcats (3-7) at 9:00 PM ET.

Montana vs. Weber State Game Information

Montana Players to Watch

  • Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Carmen Gfeller: 11.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 14.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • MJ Bruno: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Gina Marxen: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

  • Jadyn Matthews: 11.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Daryn Hickok: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Amelia Raidaveta: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Kaiija Lesane: 4.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

