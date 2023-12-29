Friday's Big Sky slate includes the Montana Grizzlies (3-3) against the Weber State Wildcats (3-7) at 9:00 PM ET.

Montana vs. Weber State Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

Montana Players to Watch

Dani Bartsch: 7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.0 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.2 BLK Carmen Gfeller: 11.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw: 14.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.0 BLK MJ Bruno: 6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Gina Marxen: 9.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

Weber State Players to Watch

Jadyn Matthews: 11.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK

11.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK Daryn Hickok: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Amelia Raidaveta: 6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

6.6 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kendra Parra: 8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Kaiija Lesane: 4.5 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

