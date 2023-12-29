The Northern Illinois Huskies (5-4) will play the Iowa Hawkeyes (5-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:00 PM ET and air on B1G+.

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

Iowa Players to Watch

Ben Krikke: 17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

17.9 PTS, 5 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Payton Sandfort: 13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Tony Perkins: 12.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK Owen Freeman: 9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK Patrick McCaffery: 10.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

David Coit: 18.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zarigue Nutter: 15.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

15.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Xavier Amos: 13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

13.6 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK

7.9 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1.7 BLK Philmon Gebrewhit: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison

Iowa Rank Iowa AVG Northern Illinois AVG Northern Illinois Rank 27th 84.8 Points Scored 81.1 60th 337th 79.7 Points Allowed 79.3 333rd 133rd 37.8 Rebounds 37.3 157th 164th 9.4 Off. Rebounds 9.7 135th 254th 6.7 3pt Made 7.3 202nd 22nd 17.8 Assists 12 276th 36th 9.6 Turnovers 11.9 188th

