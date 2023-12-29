The Iowa State Cyclones are 9.5-point favorites as they hit the field against the Memphis Tigers in the Liberty Bowl on December 29, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN. The contest has a point total set at 57.5.

Iowa State is averaging 26.3 points per game on offense, which ranks them 74th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 36th, giving up 21.7 points per contest. Memphis' offense has been leading the charge for the team, as it ranks seventh-best in the FBS with 39.7 points per contest. In terms of defense, it is giving up 29 points per game, which ranks 93rd.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Info

Game Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium TV Channel: ESPN

Iowa State vs Memphis Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Iowa State -9.5 -110 -110 57.5 -110 -110 -350 +275

Looking to place a bet on Iowa State vs. Memphis? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Iowa State Recent Performance

In terms of total offense, the Cyclones rank -32-worst with 421 total yards per game over their last three contests. On the other side of the ball, they rank 93rd by allowing 406.3 total yards per game over their last three contests.

Although the Cyclones rank 17th-worst in scoring defense over the previous three games (24.7 points surrendered), they've been better offensively with 34.3 points per game (51st-ranked).

Although Iowa State ranks -26-worst in pass defense over the previous three games (233 passing yards surrendered), it has been better on offense with 254 passing yards per game (75th-ranked).

Although the Cyclones rank -31-worst in run defense over the last three contests (173.3 rushing yards surrendered), they've been more successful on offense with 167 rushing yards per game (90th-ranked).

The Cyclones have covered the spread twice and are 2-1 overall in their last three games.

In its past three games, Iowa State has gone over the total twice.

Week 18 Big 12 Betting Trends

Iowa State Betting Records & Stats

Iowa State has posted a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Five of Iowa State's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (45.5%).

Iowa State has a 3-2 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 60% of those games).

Iowa State has not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -350 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cyclones have an implied win probability of 77.8%.

Bet on Iowa State to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has compiled 2,674 yards (222.8 ypg) on 209-of-329 passing with 20 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions this season.

Abu Sama III has 610 rushing yards on 72 carries with six touchdowns.

Eli Sanders has racked up 477 yards on 102 carries, scoring four times.

Jayden Higgins' team-high 769 yards as a receiver have come on 44 catches (out of 67 targets) with five touchdowns.

Jaylin Noel has hauled in 60 receptions totaling 741 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Benjamin Brahmer has been the target of 51 passes and racked up 26 receptions for 320 yards, an average of 26.7 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

J.R. Singleton has 3.5 sacks to pace the team, and also has three TFL and 19 tackles.

Iowa State's top-tackler, Beau Freyler, has 83 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and three interceptions this year.

Jeremiah Cooper has a team-leading five interceptions to go along with 36 tackles, one TFL, and five passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.