The Memphis Tigers are solid underdogs (+7) in this year's Liberty Bowl, where they will oppose the Iowa State Cyclones. The contest will kick off from Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Florida on December 29, 2023, starting at 3:30 PM ET and airing on ESPN. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the contest.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Iowa State vs. Memphis matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Iowa State vs. Memphis Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Iowa State vs. Memphis Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Iowa State Moneyline Memphis Moneyline BetMGM Iowa State (-7) 57.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Iowa State (-6.5) 57.5 -240 +195 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Iowa State vs. Memphis Betting Trends

Iowa State has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.

Memphis has put together a 4-6-1 record against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread when playing as at least 7-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

