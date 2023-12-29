Our computer model predicts the Iowa State Cyclones will beat the Memphis Tigers on Friday, December 29 at 3:30 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep scrolling.

Iowa State vs. Memphis Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Memphis (+10.5) Over (57.5) Iowa State 34, Memphis 25

Big 12 Predictions This Week

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

The Cyclones have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this game.

The Cyclones have covered the spread six times in 11 games.

The Cyclones have seen five of its 11 games go over the point total.

The over/under for this game is 57.5 points, 13 more than the average point total for Iowa State games this season.

Memphis Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Tigers based on the moneyline is 24.4%.

The Tigers have gone 4-6-1 ATS this year.

The Tigers have gone over in nine of their 11 games with a set total (81.8%).

The average over/under in Memphis games this year is 1.6 more points than the point total of 57.5 for this outing.

Cyclones vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Iowa State 26.3 21.7 23.5 20.7 29.0 22.7 Memphis 39.7 29 38.8 31.5 43.2 25.0

