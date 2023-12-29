Iowa vs. Northern Illinois: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 29
The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) play the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+.
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Iowa vs. Northern Illinois matchup in this article.
Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info
- When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Iowa Moneyline
|Northern Illinois Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Iowa (-16.5)
|168.5
|-2100
|+1000
Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Iowa has put together a 4-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- Hawkeyes games have gone over the point total eight out of 12 times this season.
- Northern Illinois has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- Huskies games have gone over the point total five out of nine times this season.
Iowa Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +12000
- Iowa is 47th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+12000), much higher than its computer rankings (53rd).
- In terms of winning the national championship, the Hawkeyes currently have the same odds, going from +12000 at the start of the season to +12000.
- Iowa's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.8%.
