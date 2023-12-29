The Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) take on the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa

Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City, Iowa TV: B1G+

Iowa Stats Insights

The Hawkeyes make 47.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (42%).

Iowa is 7-2 when it shoots better than 42% from the field.

The Hawkeyes are the 73rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 122nd.

The Hawkeyes average 86.6 points per game, 10.4 more points than the 76.2 the Huskies give up.

Iowa is 7-2 when scoring more than 76.2 points.

Iowa Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Iowa posted 89.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.9 points per game in road games, a difference of 19.9 points per contest.

The Hawkeyes gave up 76 points per game in home games, compared to 72 when playing on the road.

In home games, Iowa made 3.3 more treys per game (10) than on the road (6.7). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to when playing on the road (30.5%).

