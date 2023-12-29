Friday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-5) and the Northern Illinois Huskies (6-5) at Carver-Hawkeye Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 88-73 and heavily favors Iowa to take home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 29.

The game has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Iowa vs. Northern Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Iowa 88, Northern Illinois 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Iowa vs. Northern Illinois

Computer Predicted Spread: Iowa (-14.5)

Iowa (-14.5) Computer Predicted Total: 161.0

Iowa has a 3-8-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Northern Illinois, who is 5-3-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hawkeyes are 7-4-0 and the Huskies are 5-3-0.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other Big Ten Predictions

Iowa Performance Insights

The Hawkeyes outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (scoring 86.6 points per game to rank 12th in college basketball while allowing 77.5 per contest to rank 313th in college basketball) and have a +109 scoring differential overall.

Iowa averages 39.3 rebounds per game (73rd in college basketball) while conceding 37.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.4 boards per game.

Iowa makes 6.9 three-pointers per game (238th in college basketball) at a 33.5% rate (181st in college basketball), compared to the 8.1 per outing its opponents make while shooting 34.2% from beyond the arc.

The Hawkeyes average 102.3 points per 100 possessions (45th in college basketball), while giving up 91.6 points per 100 possessions (237th in college basketball).

Iowa has committed 3.1 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (38th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.7 (130th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.