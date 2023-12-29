The California Golden Bears (10-2) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when hosting the Stanford Cardinal (10-1) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. It airs at 5:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Cal Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cal vs. Stanford Scoring Comparison

The Cardinal average 27.2 more points per game (85.5) than the Golden Bears give up (58.3).

Stanford is 10-1 when it scores more than 58.3 points.

Cal has a 10-2 record when its opponents score fewer than 85.5 points.

The Golden Bears record 73.3 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 57.8 the Cardinal allow.

When Cal totals more than 57.8 points, it is 10-1.

When Stanford gives up fewer than 73.3 points, it is 8-0.

This year the Golden Bears are shooting 42.0% from the field, 6.7% higher than the Cardinal concede.

The Cardinal shoot 47.2% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Golden Bears concede.

Cal Leaders

Cameron Brink: 19.2 PTS, 11.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 62.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

19.2 PTS, 11.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 62.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Kiki Iriafen: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 59.0 FG%

17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 59.0 FG% Elena Bosgana: 8.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

8.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Hannah Jump: 11.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (30-for-78)

11.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (30-for-78) Nunu Agara: 8.9 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Stanford Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/9/2023 Nevada W 76-49 Haas Pavilion 12/15/2023 Eastern Washington W 78-70 Haas Pavilion 12/21/2023 UL Monroe W 79-55 Haas Pavilion 12/29/2023 Stanford - Haas Pavilion 1/5/2024 Washington - Haas Pavilion 1/7/2024 Washington State - Haas Pavilion

Stanford Schedule