The Stanford Cardinal (9-1) meet a fellow Pac-12 team, the California Golden Bears (9-2), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET.

Cal vs. Stanford Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

Cal Players to Watch

Leilani McIntosh: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Marta Suarez: 14.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK McKayla Williams: 8.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Ugonne Onyiah: 6.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK

6.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK Kemery Martin: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Stanford Players to Watch

Cameron Brink: 19.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.4 BLK

19.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.4 BLK Kiki Iriafen: 16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Hannah Jump: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

