The Stanford Cardinal (9-1) meet a fellow Pac-12 team, the California Golden Bears (9-2), on Friday, December 29, 2023 at Haas Pavilion. The game will start at 5:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Cal vs. Stanford Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cal Players to Watch

  • Leilani McIntosh: 12.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 6.7 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marta Suarez: 14.5 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • McKayla Williams: 8.5 PTS, 7.1 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ugonne Onyiah: 6.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Kemery Martin: 8.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford Players to Watch

  • Cameron Brink: 19.0 PTS, 11.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 3.4 BLK
  • Kiki Iriafen: 16.7 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Hannah Jump: 11.5 PTS, 2.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Elena Bosgana: 8.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Nunu Agara: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.