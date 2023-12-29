Friday's contest features the No. 9 Stanford Cardinal (10-1) and the California Golden Bears (10-2) matching up at Haas Pavilion (on December 29) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 73-65 victory for Stanford.

In their last game on Thursday, the Golden Bears secured a 79-55 victory against UL Monroe.

Cal vs. Stanford Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Haas Pavilion in Berkeley, California

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cal vs. Stanford Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 73, Cal 65

Cal Schedule Analysis

The Golden Bears picked up their signature win of the season on November 17 by claiming a 67-53 victory over the Auburn Tigers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Golden Bears have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (one).

Cal has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 15th-most in Division 1.

Cal 2023-24 Best Wins

67-53 on the road over Auburn (No. 44) on November 17

78-70 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 56) on December 15

71-56 at home over Santa Clara (No. 66) on November 8

74-60 at home over Cal Poly (No. 116) on November 13

79-55 at home over UL Monroe (No. 128) on December 21

Stanford Schedule Analysis

The Cardinal's signature win of the season came in a 96-64 victory against the No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers on November 12.

The Cardinal have three wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the fourth-most in the nation.

Stanford has tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Golden Bears are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 64th-most wins.

Stanford 2023-24 Best Wins

96-64 at home over Indiana (No. 16/AP Poll) on November 12

82-79 at home over Duke (No. 21) on November 19

100-88 over Florida State (No. 22/AP Poll) on November 24

74-55 over Belmont (No. 65) on November 22

81-51 at home over Portland (No. 96) on December 15

Cal Leaders

Leilani McIntosh: 12.4 PTS, 6.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 41.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42)

12.4 PTS, 6.8 AST, 2.2 STL, 41.6 FG%, 42.9 3PT% (18-for-42) Marta Suarez: 14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61)

14.3 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.0 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (21-for-61) McKayla Williams: 8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 48.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

8.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 48.8 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Ugonne Onyiah: 6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.4 FG%

6.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK, 48.4 FG% Kemery Martin: 8.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 30.9 3PT% (17-for-55)

Stanford Leaders

Brink: 19.2 PTS, 11.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 62.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

19.2 PTS, 11.1 REB, 3.3 BLK, 62.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Kiki Iriafen: 17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 59.0 FG%

17.0 PTS, 9.8 REB, 59.0 FG% Elena Bosgana: 8.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35)

8.9 PTS, 43.2 FG%, 31.4 3PT% (11-for-35) Hannah Jump: 11.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (30-for-78)

11.4 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 38.5 3PT% (30-for-78) Nunu Agara: 8.9 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (3-for-8)

Cal Performance Insights

The Golden Bears' +179 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 73.3 points per game (90th in college basketball) while giving up 58.3 per contest (75th in college basketball).

Stanford Performance Insights

The Cardinal's +304 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 27.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 85.5 points per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 57.8 per contest (69th in college basketball).

