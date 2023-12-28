How to Watch the UCSB vs. UC Davis Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UC Davis Aggies (4-6) travel to face the UCSB Gauchos (6-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
UCSB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UCSB vs. UC Davis Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies' 68.2 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 62.6 the Gauchos allow.
- UC Davis is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.6 points.
- UCSB is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.2 points.
- The Gauchos average only 2.9 more points per game (71.7) than the Aggies allow (68.8).
- UCSB has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.
- When UC Davis allows fewer than 71.7 points, it is 4-2.
- The Gauchos shoot 46.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Aggies allow defensively.
- The Aggies make 42.8% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Gauchos' defensive field-goal percentage.
UCSB Leaders
- Evanne Turner: 16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (34-for-78)
- Tova Sabel: 14.7 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (28-for-78)
- Megan Norris: 11.0 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)
- Sydney Burns: 6.4 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)
- Mazatlan Harris: 4.7 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)
UC Davis Leaders
UCSB Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/8/2023
|@ Pacific
|L 72-61
|Alex G. Spanos Center
|12/17/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|L 64-57
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/20/2023
|Life Pacific
|W 107-53
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/28/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/30/2023
|UC Riverside
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UCSD
|-
|LionTree Arena
UC Davis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|William Jessup
|W 79-40
|University Credit Union Center
|12/10/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 87-66
|University Credit Union Center
|12/20/2023
|@ Stanford
|L 92-52
|Maples Pavilion
|12/28/2023
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Cal Poly
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|UC Riverside
|-
|University Credit Union Center
