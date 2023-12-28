The UC Davis Aggies (4-6) travel to face the UCSB Gauchos (6-4) after dropping three road games in a row. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this game

UCSB Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCSB vs. UC Davis Scoring Comparison

The Aggies' 68.2 points per game are 5.6 more points than the 62.6 the Gauchos allow.

UC Davis is 4-1 when it scores more than 62.6 points.

UCSB is 5-2 when it gives up fewer than 68.2 points.

The Gauchos average only 2.9 more points per game (71.7) than the Aggies allow (68.8).

UCSB has a 5-0 record when putting up more than 68.8 points.

When UC Davis allows fewer than 71.7 points, it is 4-2.

The Gauchos shoot 46.4% from the field, 3.1% higher than the Aggies allow defensively.

The Aggies make 42.8% of their shots from the field, 3.9% higher than the Gauchos' defensive field-goal percentage.

UCSB Leaders

Evanne Turner: 16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (34-for-78)

16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (34-for-78) Tova Sabel: 14.7 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (28-for-78)

14.7 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (28-for-78) Megan Norris: 11.0 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

11.0 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Sydney Burns: 6.4 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

6.4 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Mazatlan Harris: 4.7 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

UC Davis Leaders

UCSB Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/8/2023 @ Pacific L 72-61 Alex G. Spanos Center 12/17/2023 Loyola Marymount L 64-57 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/20/2023 Life Pacific W 107-53 Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/28/2023 UC Davis - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 12/30/2023 UC Riverside - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 1/4/2024 @ UCSD - LionTree Arena

UC Davis Schedule