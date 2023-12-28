UCSB vs. UC Davis December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 12:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's Big West slate includes the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) playing the UC Davis Aggies (4-5) at 10:00 PM ET.
UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
UCSB Players to Watch
- Alexis Whitfield: 15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Alyssa Marin: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mary McMorris: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Anya Choice: 9.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Flora Goed: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
UC Davis Players to Watch
- Evanne Turner: 16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tova Sabel: 15.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Megan Norris: 11.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sydney Burns: 6.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mazatlan Harris: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
