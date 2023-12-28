Thursday's Big West slate includes the UCSB Gauchos (5-3) playing the UC Davis Aggies (4-5) at 10:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UCSB Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCSB Players to Watch

Alexis Whitfield: 15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Alyssa Marin: 10.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.0 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Mary McMorris: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Anya Choice: 9.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Flora Goed: 6.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Davis Players to Watch

Evanne Turner: 16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Tova Sabel: 15.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

15.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Megan Norris: 11.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Sydney Burns: 6.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.2 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Mazatlan Harris: 5.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.