Thursday's game between the UCSB Gauchos (6-4) and UC Davis Aggies (4-6) matching up at Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center has a projected final score of 69-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of UCSB, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 10:00 PM ET on December 28.

The Gauchos enter this contest on the heels of a 107-53 victory against Life Pacific on Wednesday.

In their most recent game on Wednesday, the Gauchos claimed a 107-53 victory against Life Pacific. The Aggies are coming off of a 92-52 loss to Stanford in their last outing on Wednesday. Olivia Bradley scored a team-best 17 points for the Gauchos in the win. Evanne Turner scored a team-high 17 points for the Aggies in the loss.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

UCSB vs. UC Davis Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California

Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center in Santa Barbara, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UCSB vs. UC Davis Score Prediction

Prediction: UCSB 69, UC Davis 66

UCSB Schedule Analysis

When the Gauchos defeated the Nevada Wolf Pack, who are ranked No. 215 in our computer rankings, on December 2 by a score of 73-66, it was their signature victory of the season so far.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

UCSB 2023-24 Best Wins

73-66 on the road over Nevada (No. 215) on December 2

71-61 at home over Southern Utah (No. 218) on November 19

87-75 at home over San Francisco (No. 220) on November 7

61-51 over Weber State (No. 277) on November 25

UC Davis Schedule Analysis

The Aggies' signature win this season came in an 87-66 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels on December 10.

The Aggies have three losses against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UC Davis is 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 30th-most losses.

UC Davis 2023-24 Best Wins

87-66 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 175) on December 10

79-57 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 331) on November 21

UCSB Leaders

Alexis Whitfield: 15.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 54.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18)

15.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 54.5 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (8-for-18) Alyssa Marin: 9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36)

9.6 PTS, 1.2 STL, 34.7 FG%, 36.1 3PT% (13-for-36) Mary McMorris: 6.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

6.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12) Skylar Burke: 6.1 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21)

6.1 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (4-for-21) Flora Goed: 7.3 PTS, 55.9 FG%

UC Davis Leaders

Turner: 16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (34-for-78)

16.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.6 FG%, 43.6 3PT% (34-for-78) Tova Sabel: 14.7 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (28-for-78)

14.7 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (28-for-78) Megan Norris: 11.0 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

11.0 PTS, 55.0 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Sydney Burns: 6.4 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16)

6.4 PTS, 5.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 52.4 FG%, 18.8 3PT% (3-for-16) Mazatlan Harris: 4.7 PTS, 37.1 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

UCSB Performance Insights

The Gauchos outscore opponents by 9.1 points per game (scoring 71.7 points per game to rank 106th in college basketball while giving up 62.6 per contest to rank 150th in college basketball) and have a +91 scoring differential overall.

UC Davis Performance Insights

The Aggies have a -6 scoring differential, putting up 68.2 points per game (149th in college basketball) and giving up 68.8 (270th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Aggies are scoring 23.8 more points per game at home (82.5) than on the road (58.7).

At home, UC Davis allows 57.3 points per game. On the road, it gives up 76.5.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.