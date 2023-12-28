The UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5) hit the court against the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET in Big West action.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

UC Riverside Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

UC Riverside vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

The Anteaters score an average of 60.8 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 63.0 the Highlanders allow to opponents.

UC Irvine is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.0 points.

UC Riverside's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.8 points.

The Highlanders record only 1.1 more points per game (58.6) than the Anteaters give up (57.5).

UC Riverside is 3-0 when scoring more than 57.5 points.

UC Irvine has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.

The Highlanders shoot 37.3% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Anteaters allow defensively.

The Anteaters shoot 38.3% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Highlanders concede.

UC Riverside Leaders

Matehya Bryant: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.8 FG%

12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.8 FG% Jordan Webster: 16.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)

16.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67) Makayla Jackson: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Esther Matarranz: 4.7 PTS, 48.6 FG%

UC Irvine Leaders

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UC Riverside Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 @ USC L 85-53 Galen Center 12/19/2023 Santa Clara L 76-46 UCR Student Recreation Center 12/20/2023 Cal Lutheran W 82-49 UCR Student Recreation Center 12/28/2023 UC Irvine - UCR Student Recreation Center 12/30/2023 @ UCSB - Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center 1/4/2024 @ UC Davis - University Credit Union Center

UC Irvine Schedule