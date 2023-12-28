How to Watch the UC Riverside vs. UC Irvine Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5) hit the court against the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET in Big West action.
UC Riverside Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Riverside vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison
- The Anteaters score an average of 60.8 points per game, just 2.2 fewer points than the 63.0 the Highlanders allow to opponents.
- UC Irvine is 4-0 when it scores more than 63.0 points.
- UC Riverside's record is 5-0 when it gives up fewer than 60.8 points.
- The Highlanders record only 1.1 more points per game (58.6) than the Anteaters give up (57.5).
- UC Riverside is 3-0 when scoring more than 57.5 points.
- UC Irvine has a 3-1 record when allowing fewer than 58.6 points.
- The Highlanders shoot 37.3% from the field, only 1.5% lower than the Anteaters allow defensively.
- The Anteaters shoot 38.3% from the field, 5.5% lower than the Highlanders concede.
UC Riverside Leaders
- Matehya Bryant: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.8 FG%
- Jordan Webster: 16.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)
- Makayla Jackson: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Esther Matarranz: 4.7 PTS, 48.6 FG%
UC Irvine Leaders
UC Riverside Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ USC
|L 85-53
|Galen Center
|12/19/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 76-46
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/20/2023
|Cal Lutheran
|W 82-49
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/28/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/30/2023
|@ UCSB
|-
|Thunderdome-UC Santa Barbara Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ UC Davis
|-
|University Credit Union Center
UC Irvine Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|Denver
|W 50-47
|Bren Events Center
|12/5/2023
|@ New Mexico State
|W 61-55
|Pan American Center
|12/16/2023
|Colorado State
|L 69-63
|Walter Pyramid
|12/28/2023
|@ UC Riverside
|-
|UCR Student Recreation Center
|12/30/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|-
|Bren Events Center
|1/4/2024
|@ CSU Fullerton
|-
|Titan Gym
