The UC Riverside Highlanders (4-4) play the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-3) in a clash of Big West teams at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

UC Riverside vs. UC Irvine Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

UC Riverside Players to Watch

Matehya Bryant: 13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

13.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 2.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Jordan Webster: 16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.3 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Makayla Jackson: 6.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

6.3 PTS, 1.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Zoe Tillery: 5.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.5 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ryanne Walters: 3.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

UC Irvine Players to Watch

Deja Lee: 11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Nikki Tom: 8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK

9.4 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.1 STL, 1.0 BLK Diaba Konate: 7.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.1 PTS, 1.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Nevaeh Dean: 4.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

