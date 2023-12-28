UC Riverside vs. UC Irvine Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 28
Thursday's game between the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) and UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5) squaring off at UCR Student Recreation Center has a projected final score of 62-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Anteaters, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 28.
Last time out, the Highlanders won on Wednesday 82-49 against Cal Lutheran.
The Highlanders head into this matchup on the heels of an 82-49 victory over Cal Lutheran on Wednesday. The Anteaters fell in their last matchup 69-63 against Colorado State on Saturday. Jordan Webster scored a team-best 17 points for the Highlanders in the win. Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba scored a team-leading 19 points for the Anteaters in the loss.
UC Riverside vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UC Riverside vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction
- Prediction: UC Irvine 62, UC Riverside 58
UC Riverside Schedule Analysis
- The Highlanders captured their best win of the season on December 1, when they defeated the Merrimack Warriors, who rank No. 324 in our computer rankings, 65-53.
- UC Riverside has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).
UC Riverside 2023-24 Best Wins
- 65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 324) on December 1
- 57-38 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 325) on December 4
- 52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 329) on November 22
UC Irvine Schedule Analysis
- When the Anteaters defeated the Eastern Washington Eagles, the No. 56 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-63 on November 20, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.
UC Irvine 2023-24 Best Wins
- 71-63 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 56) on November 20
- 66-60 on the road over Pacific (No. 151) on November 25
- 61-55 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 178) on December 5
- 74-63 over St. Thomas (No. 221) on November 24
- 50-47 at home over Denver (No. 271) on December 2
UC Riverside Leaders
- Matehya Bryant: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.8 FG%
- Webster: 16.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)
- Makayla Jackson: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)
- Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)
- Esther Matarranz: 4.7 PTS, 48.6 FG%
UC Irvine Leaders
- Deja Lee: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)
- Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (13-for-56)
- Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.3 PTS, 59.0 FG%
- Diaba Konate: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 31.5 FG%
- Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.2 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)
UC Riverside Performance Insights
- The Highlanders' -44 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.6 points per game (293rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.0 per contest (160th in college basketball).
- Offensively, the Highlanders have fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 62.3 points per game, compared to 56.2 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively, UC Riverside has been better at home this season, giving up 55.8 points per game, compared to 67.8 in away games.
UC Irvine Performance Insights
- The Anteaters put up 60.8 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per contest (67th in college basketball). They have a +33 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.
