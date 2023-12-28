Thursday's game between the UC Irvine Anteaters (6-4) and UC Riverside Highlanders (5-5) squaring off at UCR Student Recreation Center has a projected final score of 62-58 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Anteaters, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will start at 9:00 PM ET on December 28.

Last time out, the Highlanders won on Wednesday 82-49 against Cal Lutheran.

The Highlanders head into this matchup on the heels of an 82-49 victory over Cal Lutheran on Wednesday. The Anteaters fell in their last matchup 69-63 against Colorado State on Saturday. Jordan Webster scored a team-best 17 points for the Highlanders in the win. Moulayna Johnson Sidi Baba scored a team-leading 19 points for the Anteaters in the loss.

UC Riverside vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: UCR Student Recreation Center in Riverside, California

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UC Riverside vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: UC Irvine 62, UC Riverside 58

UC Riverside Schedule Analysis

The Highlanders captured their best win of the season on December 1, when they defeated the Merrimack Warriors, who rank No. 324 in our computer rankings, 65-53.

UC Riverside has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the nation (three).

UC Riverside 2023-24 Best Wins

65-53 on the road over Merrimack (No. 324) on December 1

57-38 on the road over Dartmouth (No. 325) on December 4

52-51 at home over Utah State (No. 329) on November 22

UC Irvine Schedule Analysis

When the Anteaters defeated the Eastern Washington Eagles, the No. 56 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 71-63 on November 20, it was their signature victory of the season thus far.

UC Irvine 2023-24 Best Wins

71-63 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 56) on November 20

66-60 on the road over Pacific (No. 151) on November 25

61-55 on the road over New Mexico State (No. 178) on December 5

74-63 over St. Thomas (No. 221) on November 24

50-47 at home over Denver (No. 271) on December 2

UC Riverside Leaders

Matehya Bryant: 12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.8 FG%

12.8 PTS, 8.4 REB, 2.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 43.8 FG% Webster: 16.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67)

16.3 PTS, 2.2 STL, 39.2 FG%, 32.8 3PT% (22-for-67) Makayla Jackson: 6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

6.8 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.4 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Zoe Tillery: 5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30)

5.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (10-for-30) Esther Matarranz: 4.7 PTS, 48.6 FG%

UC Irvine Leaders

Deja Lee: 11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49)

11.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (14-for-49) Nikki Tom: 7.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (13-for-56)

7.8 PTS, 2.5 STL, 28.2 FG%, 23.2 3PT% (13-for-56) Nevaeh Parkinson: 9.3 PTS, 59.0 FG%

9.3 PTS, 59.0 FG% Diaba Konate: 7.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 31.5 FG%

7.5 PTS, 2.2 STL, 31.5 FG% Nevaeh Dean: 4.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 51.2 FG%, 75.0 3PT% (3-for-4)

UC Riverside Performance Insights

The Highlanders' -44 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 58.6 points per game (293rd in college basketball) while giving up 63.0 per contest (160th in college basketball).

Offensively, the Highlanders have fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 62.3 points per game, compared to 56.2 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively, UC Riverside has been better at home this season, giving up 55.8 points per game, compared to 67.8 in away games.

UC Irvine Performance Insights

The Anteaters put up 60.8 points per game (263rd in college basketball) while giving up 57.5 per contest (67th in college basketball). They have a +33 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

