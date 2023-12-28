You can wager on player prop bet odds for Karl-Anthony Towns, Luka Doncic and others on the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks prior to their matchup at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday at Target Center.

Timberwolves vs. Mavericks Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 28, 2023

Thursday, December 28, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNX and BSSW

BSNX and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs Mavericks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: -135) 3.5 (Over: +120) 1.5 (Over: -115)

Thursday's over/under for Towns is 22.5 points. That is 0.5 more than his season average of 22.0.

He has averaged 0.1 less rebounds per game (9.4) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (9.5).

Towns' year-long assist average -- 2.9 per game -- is 0.6 assists lower than Thursday's assist prop bet total (3.5).

Towns' 1.9 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 36.5 (Over: -125) 8.5 (Over: -135) 10.5 (Over: +102) 3.5 (Over: -154)

Thursday's prop bet for Doncic is 36.5 points, 2.8 more than his season average.

His rebounding average -- 8.4 -- is 0.1 lower than his over/under on Thursday.

Doncic averages 9.2 assists, 1.3 less than his over/under on Thursday.

Doncic averages 4.0 made three-pointers, 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

