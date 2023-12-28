The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-6) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Long Beach State Beach (5-5) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET.

Long Beach State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Scoring Comparison

The Titans average 17.2 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Beach give up (76.4).

Long Beach State is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 59.2 points.

The Beach record 74.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 66.7 the Titans give up.

Long Beach State is 5-3 when scoring more than 66.7 points.

CSU Fullerton is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.

The Beach are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Titans allow to opponents (40.3%).

Long Beach State Leaders

Savannah Tucker: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56) Sydney Woodley: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.4 FG% Casey Valenti-Paea: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Cheyenne Givens: 11.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

11.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Patricia Chung: 8.3 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Long Beach State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/16/2023 Pacific L 90-86 Walter Pyramid 12/19/2023 San Francisco W 81-79 Walter Pyramid 12/21/2023 USC L 85-77 Walter Pyramid 12/28/2023 CSU Fullerton - Walter Pyramid 12/30/2023 @ CSU Northridge - Matadome 1/4/2024 Cal Poly - Walter Pyramid

CSU Fullerton Schedule