How to Watch the Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The CSU Fullerton Titans (4-6) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when visiting the Long Beach State Beach (5-5) on Thursday, December 28, 2023 at Walter Pyramid. This matchup is at 10:00 PM ET.
Long Beach State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Scoring Comparison
- The Titans average 17.2 fewer points per game (59.2) than the Beach give up (76.4).
- Long Beach State is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 59.2 points.
- The Beach record 74.8 points per game, 8.1 more points than the 66.7 the Titans give up.
- Long Beach State is 5-3 when scoring more than 66.7 points.
- CSU Fullerton is 4-4 when giving up fewer than 74.8 points.
- The Beach are making 43.2% of their shots from the field, 2.9% higher than the Titans allow to opponents (40.3%).
Long Beach State Leaders
- Savannah Tucker: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)
- Sydney Woodley: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.4 FG%
- Casey Valenti-Paea: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)
- Cheyenne Givens: 11.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)
- Patricia Chung: 8.3 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
CSU Fullerton Leaders
Long Beach State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Pacific
|L 90-86
|Walter Pyramid
|12/19/2023
|San Francisco
|W 81-79
|Walter Pyramid
|12/21/2023
|USC
|L 85-77
|Walter Pyramid
|12/28/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/30/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|1/4/2024
|Cal Poly
|-
|Walter Pyramid
CSU Fullerton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Cal Baptist
|L 73-68
|CBU Events Center
|12/18/2023
|@ USC
|L 93-44
|Galen Center
|12/21/2023
|Santa Clara
|L 76-57
|Titan Gym
|12/28/2023
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
|12/30/2023
|Hawaii
|-
|Titan Gym
|1/4/2024
|UC Irvine
|-
|Titan Gym
