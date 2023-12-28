The Long Beach State Beach (3-3) play the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-3) in a matchup of Big West squads at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Long Beach State Players to Watch

Savannah Tucker: 16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Sydney Woodley: 8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Cheyenne Givens: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Abby Shoff: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Patricia Chung: 6.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

CSU Fullerton Players to Watch

Ashlee Lewis: 10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.7 BLK Gabi Vidmar: 10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK Hope Hassmann: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Demonnie Lagway: 7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.5 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Kathryn Neff: 4.6 PTS, 1.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

