Thursday's contest features the Long Beach State Beach (5-5) and the CSU Fullerton Titans (4-6) facing off at Walter Pyramid (on December 28) at 10:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 74-65 victory for Long Beach State.

The Beach lost their most recent outing 85-77 against USC on Thursday.

The Beach enter this contest following an 85-77 loss to USC on Thursday. The Titans enter this matchup following a 76-57 loss to Santa Clara on Thursday. In the Beach's loss, Savannah Tucker led the way with a team-high 17 points (adding eight rebounds and one assist). Gabi Vidmar's team-high 20 points paced the Titans in the loss.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California

Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Long Beach State vs. CSU Fullerton Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 74, CSU Fullerton 65

Long Beach State Schedule Analysis

When the Beach took down the Colorado State Rams, the No. 78 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 77-76 on December 15, it was their signature win of the season so far.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Long Beach State 2023-24 Best Wins

77-76 at home over Colorado State (No. 78) on December 15

79-57 at home over Nevada (No. 215) on November 12

81-79 at home over San Francisco (No. 220) on December 19

68-53 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 280) on November 27

CSU Fullerton Schedule Analysis

The Titans took down the San Jose State Spartans in a 71-64 win on November 29. It was their signature win of the season.

CSU Fullerton has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 defeats in the country (two).

CSU Fullerton 2023-24 Best Wins

71-64 at home over San Jose State (No. 197) on November 29

54-48 over San Francisco (No. 220) on November 19

77-68 on the road over Fresno State (No. 227) on December 6

61-51 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 331) on November 12

Long Beach State Leaders

Tucker: 14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56)

14.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 39.4 FG%, 39.3 3PT% (22-for-56) Sydney Woodley: 10.9 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.4 FG%

10.9 PTS, 3.1 STL, 48.4 FG% Casey Valenti-Paea: 8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18)

8.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 43.8 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (9-for-18) Cheyenne Givens: 11.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30)

11.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 50.0 FG%, 40.0 3PT% (12-for-30) Patricia Chung: 8.3 PTS, 38.7 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)

CSU Fullerton Leaders

Vidmar: 12.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.5 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54)

12.5 PTS, 1.9 STL, 42.5 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54) Ashlee Lewis: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.1 FG%

9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.7 BLK, 45.1 FG% Hope Hassmann: 11.9 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29)

11.9 PTS, 41.8 FG%, 31.0 3PT% (9-for-29) Aixchel Hernandez: 3.9 PTS, 51.4 FG%

3.9 PTS, 51.4 FG% Demonnie Lagway: 5.7 PTS, 32.1 FG%

Long Beach State Performance Insights

The Beach have been outscored by 1.6 points per game (scoring 74.8 points per game to rank 74th in college basketball while giving up 76.4 per contest to rank 335th in college basketball) and have a -16 scoring differential overall.

The Beach average 80.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 66.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 13.8 points per contest.

At home, Long Beach State is ceding 4.0 fewer points per game (74.8) than on the road (78.8).

CSU Fullerton Performance Insights

The Titans have been outscored by 7.5 points per game (posting 59.2 points per game, 284th in college basketball, while allowing 66.7 per outing, 235th in college basketball) and have a -75 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.