How to Watch the CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 28
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The CSU Northridge Matadors (2-8) will host the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-6) after dropping four home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
CSU Northridge Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Matadome in Northridge, California
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Scoring Comparison
- The Mustangs score an average of 60.7 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 75.6 the Matadors allow.
- The 57.4 points per game the Matadors score are 8.9 fewer points than the Mustangs give up (66.3).
- CSU Northridge has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 66.3 points.
- Cal Poly is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 57.4 points.
- The Matadors are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Mustangs concede to opponents (40.0%).
CSU Northridge Leaders
- Natalia Ackerman: 10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 54.9 FG%
- Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Annika Shah: 12.7 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)
- Sydney Bourland: 5.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)
- Sierra Lichtie: 7.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
Cal Poly Leaders
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
CSU Northridge Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|San Diego
|L 85-61
|Matadome
|12/18/2023
|San Jose State
|L 70-53
|Matadome
|12/21/2023
|Loyola Marymount
|L 77-74
|Matadome
|12/28/2023
|Cal Poly
|-
|Matadome
|12/30/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Matadome
|1/7/2024
|@ Hawaii
|-
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
Cal Poly Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|Fresno State
|W 84-59
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/16/2023
|Montana
|L 67-65
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|12/21/2023
|@ Sacramento State
|W 72-55
|The Nest
|12/28/2023
|@ CSU Northridge
|-
|Matadome
|12/30/2023
|UC Davis
|-
|Robert A. Mott Gymnasium
|1/4/2024
|@ Long Beach State
|-
|Walter Pyramid
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.