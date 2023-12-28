The CSU Northridge Matadors (2-8) will host the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-6) after dropping four home games in a row. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 28, 2023.

CSU Northridge Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

Matadome in Northridge, California TV: ESPN+

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Scoring Comparison

The Mustangs score an average of 60.7 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 75.6 the Matadors allow.

The 57.4 points per game the Matadors score are 8.9 fewer points than the Mustangs give up (66.3).

CSU Northridge has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 66.3 points.

Cal Poly is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 57.4 points.

The Matadors are making 35.2% of their shots from the field, 4.8% lower than the Mustangs concede to opponents (40.0%).

CSU Northridge Leaders

Natalia Ackerman: 10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 54.9 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 54.9 FG% Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

6.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Annika Shah: 12.7 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

12.7 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Sydney Bourland: 5.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

5.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Sierra Lichtie: 7.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

Cal Poly Leaders

CSU Northridge Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 San Diego L 85-61 Matadome 12/18/2023 San Jose State L 70-53 Matadome 12/21/2023 Loyola Marymount L 77-74 Matadome 12/28/2023 Cal Poly - Matadome 12/30/2023 Long Beach State - Matadome 1/7/2024 @ Hawaii - SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

Cal Poly Schedule