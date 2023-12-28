CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly December 28 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6) meeting the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) at 9:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Thursday, December 28
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other CSU Northridge Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
CSU Northridge Players to Watch
- Kayanna Spriggs: 8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kaitlyn Elsholz: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Amiyah Ferguson: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Talo Li-Uperesa: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Laney Amundsen: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Cal Poly Players to Watch
- Natalia Ackerman: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Ania McNicholas: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Sydney Bourland: 6.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Annika Shah: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.