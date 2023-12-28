Thursday's Big West slate includes the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-6) meeting the Cal Poly Mustangs (3-5) at 9:00 PM ET.

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 28

Thursday, December 28 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

CSU Northridge Players to Watch

Kayanna Spriggs: 8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaitlyn Elsholz: 10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.0 BLK Amiyah Ferguson: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Talo Li-Uperesa: 5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

5.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK Laney Amundsen: 7.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Cal Poly Players to Watch

Natalia Ackerman: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.8 BLK Ania McNicholas: 6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Sydney Bourland: 6.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Annika Shah: 10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Mary Carter: 8.0 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK

