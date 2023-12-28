Thursday's game at Matadome has the Cal Poly Mustangs (4-6) matching up with the CSU Northridge Matadors (2-8) at 9:00 PM ET (on December 28). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-58 victory, heavily favoring Cal Poly.

The Matadors are coming off of a 77-74 loss to Loyola Marymount in their most recent outing on Thursday.

The Matadors are coming off of a 77-74 loss to Loyola Marymount in their last game on Thursday. The Mustangs won their last outing 72-55 against Sacramento State on Thursday. Talo Li-Uperesa scored a team-high 18 points for the Matadors in the loss. Annika Shah put up 17 points, one rebound and two assists for the Mustangs.

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Game Info

When: Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Matadome in Northridge, California

Matadome in Northridge, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

CSU Northridge vs. Cal Poly Score Prediction

Prediction: Cal Poly 72, CSU Northridge 58

CSU Northridge Schedule Analysis

As far as their best win this season, the Matadors defeated the Seattle U Redhawks at home on November 9 by a score of 81-72.

The Matadors have three losses to Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

CSU Northridge has four losses versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the 24th-most in the country.

Cal Poly Schedule Analysis

The Mustangs defeated the Idaho Vandals in a 65-55 win on November 8. It was their best win of the season.

The Mustangs have tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country (four).

Cal Poly 2023-24 Best Wins

65-55 on the road over Idaho (No. 171) on November 8

84-59 at home over Fresno State (No. 227) on December 9

68-43 on the road over Seattle U (No. 320) on November 21

72-55 on the road over Sacramento State (No. 331) on December 21

CSU Northridge Leaders

Kaitlyn Elsholz: 10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (17-for-62)

10.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.6 FG%, 27.4 3PT% (17-for-62) Kayanna Spriggs: 7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.4 FG%

7.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 38.4 FG% Li-Uperesa: 7.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16)

7.5 PTS, 1.1 BLK, 45.9 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (4-for-16) Amiyah Ferguson: 10.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54)

10.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 29.3 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (15-for-54) Laney Amundsen: 7.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 27.5 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (14-for-63)

Cal Poly Leaders

Natalia Ackerman: 10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 54.9 FG%

10.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.9 BLK, 54.9 FG% Ania McNicholas: 6.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)

6.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 29.8 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28) Shah: 12.7 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51)

12.7 PTS, 40.7 FG%, 45.1 3PT% (23-for-51) Sydney Bourland: 5.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

5.7 PTS, 35.6 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Sierra Lichtie: 7.4 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)

CSU Northridge Performance Insights

The Matadors are being outscored by 18.2 points per game with a -182 scoring differential overall. They put up 57.4 points per game (306th in college basketball) and give up 75.6 per outing (333rd in college basketball).

The Matadors are putting up 68.0 points per game in home games. Away from home, they are averaging 41.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, CSU Northridge is giving up 72.0 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 81.0.

Cal Poly Performance Insights

The Mustangs have been outscored by 5.6 points per game (posting 60.7 points per game, 265th in college basketball, while conceding 66.3 per outing, 222nd in college basketball) and have a -56 scoring differential.

